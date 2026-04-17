CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,497 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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