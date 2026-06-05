TD Asset Management Inc Has $102.88 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,121 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $102,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,511,888,000 after purchasing an additional 307,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,379,567,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,378,707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,922,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,669,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares in the company, valued at $105,210,385. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,417.71. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $411.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $331.27 and its 200-day moving average is $315.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here