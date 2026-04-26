Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 46,923 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,058.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,358 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. ServiceNow Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Armis acquisition Google Cloud partnership

Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Analyst coverage

Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Middle East deal delays

Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Margin/guidance coverage

Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped — Short interest rose ~30% in April to ~38.95M shares (~3.8% of shares), increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if bearish sentiment persists.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.65.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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