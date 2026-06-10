Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 8,844 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the company's stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Up 1.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.12. The stock has a market cap of $397.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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