Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,492 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 170,824 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $6,188,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,994,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,394,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $601,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.63.

View Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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