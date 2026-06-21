Cornerstone Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,939 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,044 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,722. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $287.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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