Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,563 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Corteva were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 40.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 62.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price target on Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Corteva's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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