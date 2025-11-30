Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST is Estabrook Capital Management's 4th Largest Position

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,248 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 5.2% of Estabrook Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,616 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 16,888 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,356,271 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $42,920,107,000 after purchasing an additional 711,560 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the retailer's stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $912.90 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $871.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $922.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $959.11. The firm has a market cap of $404.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,025.07.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

