Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys 1,960 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 460,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $206,972,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 829 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 16,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $389.71 and its 200 day moving average is $422.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.79 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here