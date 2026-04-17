Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,091 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $34,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,307. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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