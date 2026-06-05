Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $47.14 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,637 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating on Honeywell and set a $268 price target , while Goldman Sachs raised its target to $276 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Honeywell and set a , while Goldman Sachs raised its target to and reiterated a rating, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell-controlled Quantinuum launched its IPO at $60 per share and raised $1.68 billion , with strong first-day trading interest underscoring investor appetite for Honeywell’s quantum-computing assets and potential value unlock. Article Title

Honeywell-controlled launched its IPO at and raised , with strong first-day trading interest underscoring investor appetite for Honeywell’s quantum-computing assets and potential value unlock. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is preparing for its standalone debut and told investors it sees strong long-term growth, including an expectation of $6.5 billion in adjusted earnings by 2030 , which could support a higher valuation for Honeywell after the spin-off. Article Title

Honeywell Aerospace is preparing for its standalone debut and told investors it sees strong long-term growth, including an expectation of , which could support a higher valuation for Honeywell after the spin-off. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace’s investor day highlighted a plan to focus on profitable growth, capital allocation, and operational simplification ahead of its planned June 29 spin-off, which could be viewed as a catalyst for unlocking shareholder value. Article Title

Honeywell Aerospace’s investor day highlighted a plan to focus on profitable growth, capital allocation, and operational simplification ahead of its planned June 29 spin-off, which could be viewed as a catalyst for unlocking shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s stock is also being discussed in valuation pieces that frame the Aerospace spin-off and Quantinuum IPO as part of a broader portfolio reshaping, but these are more interpretive than immediate stock-moving events. Article Title

Honeywell’s stock is also being discussed in valuation pieces that frame the Aerospace spin-off and Quantinuum IPO as part of a broader portfolio reshaping, but these are more interpretive than immediate stock-moving events. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined despite the news flow, suggesting investors may be focusing on near-term valuation concerns or choosing to wait for clearer execution on the planned restructuring and separation events. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.64 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $186.76 and a one year high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $223.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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