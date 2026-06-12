Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,672 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $36,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.61.

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Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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