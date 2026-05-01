Danske Bank A S Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Danske Bank A S decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,974 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 66,197 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $95,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,290 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,335,168,000 after acquiring an additional 122,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,467,287 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,260,668,000 after acquiring an additional 277,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $346.25 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $358.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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