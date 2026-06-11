Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,662 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,904 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Toro worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Toro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Toro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company's stock.

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Toro Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toro Company has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.Toro's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Toro's payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $455,046.41. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,244,147.27. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Raymond James Financial cut Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTC

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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