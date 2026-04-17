Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,580 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blockbuster Q1 results — TSMC posted a record quarterly profit that beat estimates and its revenue surged year-over-year, validating strong demand for AI chips. Article Title

Blockbuster Q1 results — TSMC posted a record quarterly profit that beat estimates and its revenue surged year-over-year, validating strong demand for AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and AI-led demand — Management lifted 2026 growth guidance (above 30% in some reports) and described AI infrastructure demand as “insatiable,” supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Article Title

Raised guidance and AI-led demand — Management lifted 2026 growth guidance (above 30% in some reports) and described AI infrastructure demand as “insatiable,” supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism / higher price targets — Some brokers raised targets and kept buy ratings after the beat-and-raise, which supports upside for multi-quarter holders. Article Title

Analyst optimism / higher price targets — Some brokers raised targets and kept buy ratings after the beat-and-raise, which supports upside for multi-quarter holders. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory & reporting updates — TSMC filed its Form 20‑F and noted minor IFRS reporting differences; useful for accounting/forecast models but not market-moving on its own. Article Title

Regulatory & reporting updates — TSMC filed its Form 20‑F and noted minor IFRS reporting differences; useful for accounting/forecast models but not market-moving on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials available — Call transcript, slide deck and disclosures were posted (helpful for earnings-model checks). Article Title

Full earnings materials available — Call transcript, slide deck and disclosures were posted (helpful for earnings-model checks). Negative Sentiment: Stock weakness despite the beat — Several outlets note the shares fell after earnings as investors rotated, took profits and digested the stock’s rich multiple. That intraday selling pressure is a key reason for today’s decline. Article Title

Stock weakness despite the beat — Several outlets note the shares fell after earnings as investors rotated, took profits and digested the stock’s rich multiple. That intraday selling pressure is a key reason for today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & geopolitical risk — Commentators warn TSMC’s multiples look stretched and cite Middle East tensions (higher costs/energy risk) as a potential margin/headline risk investors must price in. Article Title

Valuation & geopolitical risk — Commentators warn TSMC’s multiples look stretched and cite Middle East tensions (higher costs/energy risk) as a potential margin/headline risk investors must price in. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex & supply bottlenecks — Aggressive spending to expand 3nm and advanced packaging capacity supports long‑term growth but raises near-term cash needs and execution risk; equipment/supplier headlines (e.g., ASML moves) have pressured sector sentiment. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $363.26 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $354.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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