Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 19,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Welltower were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Welltower by 167.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,247,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,285,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $98,214,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $214.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.55 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business's revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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