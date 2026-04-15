eBay Inc. $EBAY Holdings Lowered by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 38,420 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123,939 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,762 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,280 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,844. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.13.

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eBay Stock Up 2.3%

EBAY stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. eBay's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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