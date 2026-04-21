Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2%

TSM stock opened at $366.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.84 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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