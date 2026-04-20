Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company's stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $537.36.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $487.84 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.43 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The company's fifty day moving average is $510.99 and its 200-day moving average is $484.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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