Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,761 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in McDonald's were worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $277.58 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,373 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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