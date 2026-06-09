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Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
McDonald's logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,761 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in McDonald's were worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $277.58 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,373 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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