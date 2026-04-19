First Horizon Corp Makes New Investment in Amcor PLC $AMCR

First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. First Horizon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Amcor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 8.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Amcor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor's payout ratio is currently 169.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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