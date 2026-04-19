First Horizon Corp Sells 56,950 Shares of BNY $BK

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,618 shares of the bank's stock after selling 56,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in BNY were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in BNY by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after buying an additional 6,119,749 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after buying an additional 2,034,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $438,418,000 after buying an additional 906,218 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of BNY during the 3rd quarter worth $65,973,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank's stock worth $236,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BNY Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BK opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. BNY has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. BNY's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on BNY from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $136.00 price objective on BNY in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNY

BNY News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

BNY Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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