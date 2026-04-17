Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 26,656 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,656 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $43,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $482.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $511.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.30. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.43 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $529.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $537.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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