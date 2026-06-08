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Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.30 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
DexCom logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fjarde AP Fonden increased its DexCom stake by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 110,044 shares valued at about $7.3 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted positions in DexCom, and institutional ownership remains very high at 97.75% of the company’s stock.
  • Analysts are generally constructive on DexCom: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $82.63, while the company also beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations in its latest report.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DexCom.

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,044 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in DexCom were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in DexCom by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in DexCom by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.63.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $101,847.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,384.64. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

DexCom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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