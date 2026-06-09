Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,339 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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