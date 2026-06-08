Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,385,011 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462,227 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,385,011 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Amphenol worth $1,549,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,959 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 246,299 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,285,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 165,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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