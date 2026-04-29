GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 147.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $48,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $376.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.78 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here