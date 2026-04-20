Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 41,406 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $12,583,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.8% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $401.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0%

TSM opened at $370.58 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $390.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $354.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here