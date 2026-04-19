HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,274 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $51,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $487.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $314.43 and a one year high of $556.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $510.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $529.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $537.36.

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HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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