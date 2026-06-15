Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 160,585 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,306 shares of the software company's stock after selling 160,585 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $73,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $204.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.90 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here