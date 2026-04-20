Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $43.20 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $43,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $362.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $346.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $201.96 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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