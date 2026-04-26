High Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,610 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 3.2% of High Point Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $169,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,398 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,173.52. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

See Also

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