Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after buying an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,042,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $398,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,000 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,040,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $388,379,000 after buying an additional 1,042,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating on Honeywell and set a $268 price target , while Goldman Sachs raised its target to $276 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Honeywell and set a , while Goldman Sachs raised its target to and reiterated a rating, signaling Wall Street expects meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell-controlled Quantinuum launched its IPO at $60 per share and raised $1.68 billion , with strong first-day trading interest underscoring investor appetite for Honeywell’s quantum-computing assets and potential value unlock. Article Title

Honeywell-controlled launched its IPO at and raised , with strong first-day trading interest underscoring investor appetite for Honeywell’s quantum-computing assets and potential value unlock. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is preparing for its standalone debut and told investors it sees strong long-term growth, including an expectation of $6.5 billion in adjusted earnings by 2030 , which could support a higher valuation for Honeywell after the spin-off. Article Title

Honeywell Aerospace is preparing for its standalone debut and told investors it sees strong long-term growth, including an expectation of , which could support a higher valuation for Honeywell after the spin-off. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace’s investor day highlighted a plan to focus on profitable growth, capital allocation, and operational simplification ahead of its planned June 29 spin-off, which could be viewed as a catalyst for unlocking shareholder value. Article Title

Honeywell Aerospace’s investor day highlighted a plan to focus on profitable growth, capital allocation, and operational simplification ahead of its planned June 29 spin-off, which could be viewed as a catalyst for unlocking shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s stock is also being discussed in valuation pieces that frame the Aerospace spin-off and Quantinuum IPO as part of a broader portfolio reshaping, but these are more interpretive than immediate stock-moving events. Article Title

Honeywell’s stock is also being discussed in valuation pieces that frame the Aerospace spin-off and Quantinuum IPO as part of a broader portfolio reshaping, but these are more interpretive than immediate stock-moving events. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined despite the news flow, suggesting investors may be focusing on near-term valuation concerns or choosing to wait for clearer execution on the planned restructuring and separation events. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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