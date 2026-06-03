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Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Honeywell International logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its Honeywell stake by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 19,892 shares and leaving it with 391,128 shares valued at about $76.3 million.
  • Honeywell’s latest earnings topped profit expectations, with Q1 EPS of $2.45 beating estimates, though revenue of $9.14 billion came in slightly below forecasts. The company also raised guidance for FY 2026 and Q2 2026.
  • Analysts remain mostly constructive on HON, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price target of $247.29, while the stock also offers a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share, or a 2.0% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,128 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 19,892 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

HON stock opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $223.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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