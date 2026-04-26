Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 209.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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