ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,608 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,144,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE OMC opened at $75.28 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Omnicom Group's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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