ING Groep NV Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,466 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of ING Groep NV's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ING Groep NV's holdings in AbbVie were worth $180,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after buying an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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