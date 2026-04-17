KBC Group NV Buys 41,259 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,837 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 41,259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $36,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,499 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,384 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $35,548,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,626,862 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,830,000 after buying an additional 172,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,305,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,214,522,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $20,370,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Petroleum News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Marathon and its MLP, MPLX, signed new multi‑billion dollar unsecured revolving credit agreements that replace prior facilities and extend potential borrowing capacity to 2031, supported by major global lenders—improves liquidity and lowers near‑term refinancing risk. Marathon Petroleum Extends Liquidity To 2031 With New Credit Lines
- Positive Sentiment: High oil prices (WTI ≈ $100+/bbl) are widening crack spreads, which typically boost refiners’ margins and cash generation—benefiting Marathon’s earnings, free cash flow and ability to sustain dividends/buybacks. 3 Energy Stocks For Steady Passive Income
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain why refiners (including Marathon) are primary beneficiaries of $100 oil because crack spreads, not upstream production, drive refiner profits—supporting investor interest in MPC. Why Oil Refiners Are the Real Winners of $100 Oil Prices (MPC)
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst price target was raised to $279, signaling bullish analyst sentiment that can help support further upside if guidance and margins hold. Marathon Petroleum NYSE: MPC Price Target Raised to $279.00
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect a strong upcoming quarterly report (street consensus points to robust, potentially triple‑digit EPS growth year‑over‑year), which raises expectations for near‑term upside if results beat. What to Expect From Marathon Petroleum's Next Quarterly Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran pieces highlighting MPC’s short‑term outperformance and its appeal as a long‑term value stock—useful context for positioning but not new company fundamentals. Why Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup and feature stories (Globe and Mail, MSN) provide broader market/brand context but contain no material operational updates. Analysts Offer Insights on Energy Companies: Marathon Petroleum (MPC)...
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $371,020.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,054.50. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $255.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.88.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.Marathon Petroleum's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 29.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MPC
Marathon Petroleum Profile
(Free Report
)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.
Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.
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