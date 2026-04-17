KBC Group NV Raises Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,211 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.62% of DaVita worth $49,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 109.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 269,015 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,905.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,842,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $158.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $148.03 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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