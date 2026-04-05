Kelleher Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1,954.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.62.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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