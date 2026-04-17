Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,262 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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