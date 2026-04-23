Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,728 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,513 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Down 1.5%

INTC opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $326.02 billion, a PE ratio of -815.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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