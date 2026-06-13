Boston Partners Sells 295,216 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Boston Partners decreased its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,616 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 295,216 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.18% of Wabtec worth $430,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Wabtec by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $264.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $275.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.43.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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