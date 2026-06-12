Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,711 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,232 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 1,213,315 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 152,351 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

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More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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