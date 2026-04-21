Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 23,047 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,082 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2,970.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Edison International by 109.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Edison International by 71.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after buying an additional 801,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,989,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. UBS Group cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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