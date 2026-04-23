Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,598 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 7,168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 357,367 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,339,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Lumentum Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of LITE opened at $873.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $960.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $728.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $757.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here