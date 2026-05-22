Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Position Lessened by SoundView Advisors Inc.

SoundView Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.1% of SoundView Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SoundView Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.5%

Lam Research stock opened at $302.24 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $303.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $252.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $377.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, to advance chip packaging technology that can increase chip density and lower costs, supporting its growth strategy in AI-related semiconductor manufacturing. Reuters article on Austria lab

Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, to advance chip packaging technology that can increase chip density and lower costs, supporting its growth strategy in AI-related semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding sensing and AI capabilities to its manufacturing tools while expanding operations in Arizona and California, which could improve product performance and strengthen demand from chipmakers. Reuters article on AI tools and expansion

Lam Research said it is adding sensing and AI capabilities to its manufacturing tools while expanding operations in Arizona and California, which could improve product performance and strengthen demand from chipmakers. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight and raised its price target, while Bernstein also lifted its target, reflecting higher expectations for wafer fabrication equipment spending and AI-related demand. Bernstein price target article

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight and raised its price target, while Bernstein also lifted its target, reflecting higher expectations for wafer fabrication equipment spending and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research raised its WFE outlook amid strong AI chip demand, and analysts see that backdrop supporting revenue and earnings growth in the near term. Zacks article on WFE outlook

Lam Research raised its WFE outlook amid strong AI chip demand, and analysts see that backdrop supporting revenue and earnings growth in the near term. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which signals financial strength and may appeal to income-focused investors. Dividend press release

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which signals financial strength and may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent technical coverage noted that LRCX moved above its 20-day moving average, which can reinforce existing bullish momentum but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks technical article

Recent technical coverage noted that LRCX moved above its 20-day moving average, which can reinforce existing bullish momentum but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also compared Lam Research with Applied Materials and highlighted valuation differences, but this is more of an industry debate than a direct catalyst for LRCX. Zacks comparison article

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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