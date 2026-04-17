Lbp Am Sa Purchases 31,988 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,921 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,355,000 after buying an additional 2,058,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after buying an additional 597,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 81.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,043,899 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 469,641 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $45,769,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 70.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $96,559,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Water Works Trading Up 0.2%

AWK opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.28 and a 12 month high of $150.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Water Works's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.89.

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American Water Works News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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