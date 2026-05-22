Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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