LM Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

LM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 145,891 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,416 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 42,157 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 141,124 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $25,995,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. New Street Research cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

More Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out Palo Alto Networks as one of his favorite stocks, reinforcing a bullish narrative around the company and its role in cybersecurity. Jim Cramer Reveals Big Trend For Palo Alto’s (PANW) Shares

Jim Cramer singled out Palo Alto Networks as one of his favorite stocks, reinforcing a bullish narrative around the company and its role in cybersecurity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive after the company beat fiscal Q3 expectations, topped revenue estimates, and raised guidance, which continues to support the stock’s valuation.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive after the company beat fiscal Q3 expectations, topped revenue estimates, and raised guidance, which continues to support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Several firms recently lifted their price targets on PANW, including Mizuho, Berenberg, JPMorgan, and Susquehanna, signaling continued confidence in growth and demand for cybersecurity products.

Several firms recently lifted their price targets on PANW, including Mizuho, Berenberg, JPMorgan, and Susquehanna, signaling continued confidence in growth and demand for cybersecurity products. Neutral Sentiment: A cybersecurity industry roundup highlighted PANW as a stock to watch, but it did not provide a major new catalyst. Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On - June 10th

A cybersecurity industry roundup highlighted PANW as a stock to watch, but it did not provide a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares, and Director Aparna Bawa sold multiple blocks of stock over June 10-12, which can be read as a cautious insider signal even if the sales were relatively small versus the company’s size. Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW Director Sells 377 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $279.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here